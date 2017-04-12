Listen Live

‘Friends’ Musical Opening in New York This Fall

Songs include: "Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!"

Chances are this will be the only way ‘Friends’ fans will get to relive their favourite 90’s sitcom. “Friends!” the musical was written by Bob and Tobly McSmith who are the geniuses behind “90210! The Musical!”, “Katdashians! The Musical!” and “Full House! The Musical!”.

“Friends” fans will be all sorts of nostalgic after reading these song titles:

  • “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”
  • “45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”
  • “How you Doing, Ladies?”
  • “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”
  • “We were on a Break!”
  • “I’m Gonna Hump U”
  • “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”
  • “Will They or Wont They”
  • “The Ballad of Fat Monica”
  • “Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”
  • “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”
  • “We’ll Always Be There For You”

Tickets go on sale in June but you can sign up for their mailing list for the latest news and advanced ticket info.

(cover photo via Geoffrey Chandler flickr)

