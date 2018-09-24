Fright Fest Coffin Challenge!

The Six Flags in St. Louis is celebrating 30 years of scaring people out of their wits! They are honouring the occasion by offering up a 30-hour coffin challenge.

Six people will be chosen to spend 30-hours in a coffin on October 14th. They can bring a friend, but when the park is closed- they will have to spend the night alone and to keep things interesting, The Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking around in the dark.

The deal is, that if you get out of the coffin for non bathroom breaks you’re out. The winner will get $300 plus two 2019 gold season passes and bragging rights!