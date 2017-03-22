Front End Loader Thief May Have Been Looking For Parts
Police Reviewing Surveillance Footage
Two front end loaders were swiped from Barrie job sites. Barrie Police are going through video surveillance footage now, after someone stole the equipment from a Mapleview Dr. parking lot on March 3rd, and again from a job site on Welham Rd. March 13th. Both front end loaders were recovered a short distance away. Investigators think the same guy is behind both crimes, and may own similar equipment requiring parts.