Fun Facts In Honour Of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theatres now! This movie takes place three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

FUN FACTS:

The Tyrannosaurus rex could never have kissed like modern humans – because the fearsome beast couldn’t stick out its tongue…

-Like alligators, most dinosaurs had short tongues that were firmly rooted to the floor of their mouths, research shows.

Last year, it was claimed that T-Rex was a sensitive lover who used its nose for foreplay.

But scientists discovered it tongue could not have been involved in any lizard love sessions -by comparing hyoid bones that anchor the tongue in dinosaur fossils and modern bird and alligator specimens.