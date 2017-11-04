Fundraiser for OSPCA Midland & District Animal Shelter

Fundraiser for Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. Tickets $5.00 in advance from Georgian Bakery, Pet Value & OSPCA on Hwy 12 in Midland or $6.00 at the door. Info at 7056-534-4459 or www.ospca.on.ca This is a unique gift show with lots of ambiance, hors d’oeuvres and great selection of higher end hand-made gifts. Sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.

North Simcoe Sports & Recreation Centre 527 Len Self Blvd, Midland Ontario

Saturday November 4, 2017

10am-4pm