Funeral crasher caught!

There’s a little old lady named Theresa Doyle, and her pass time is attending funeral’s of people that she did not know for the free food…And if that’s not bad enough- she brings her own Tupperware container to stock up before she leaves…

Neighbours are now on to the pensioner, who they say leaves her home in her bright daily clothes on her bike, but in the bike basket she has a black funeral outfit which she changes into at the church. After the church she helps herself to the food, bringing some some to put in the freezer for later.

Theresa has been crashing wakes for 14 years…Making up stories about how she knew the deceased.

Father Noel Connolly, of the Holy Redeemer Church, the church that Mrs Doyal frequents the most weighed in saying… ‘Every funeral we have she comes and if there is a reception afterwards she makes her way to it without invitation.

‘She is a Catholic woman and she is convinced she needs to go to as many Masses as possible. She has been coming and going since I have been here for the past 14 years. I can’t exactly say ‘you can’t come here’.’