Funeral Home Throws Pizza Party For New Customers

Pre-planning a funeral is not fun and that’s why a funeral home in Wisconsin is trying to make the process a little easier, by offering you free pizza.

The funeral president of Krause Funeral Home says the best way to make people feel more relaxed is food. Last year, Krause and his team decided to invite potential customers to join them for an informational session to learn more about pre-planning their funerals. Those who attended were treated to pizza!

The “Pizza and Preplan” parties have been very successful and well received! And the Pizza is to die for….(Too much?)