FUNNY: Dentist Singing His Version of ‘Despacito’

You’ll never hate going to the Dentist again… IF you go to this guy anyway!

Dr. Milad Shadrooh, or better know online as “The Singing Dentist”, is going viral right now with his version of ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

But this isn’t the first time The Singing Dentist has gone viral! He’s also done a cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’…

And it doesn’t end there! He’s done covers of Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Omi, Pharrell Williams! Check them all out as his WEBSITE!

Unfortunately though, if you want an appointment with this guy, you’ll have get on a plane for England!

(Video & Image Courtesy of Singing Dentist/YouTube)