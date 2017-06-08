Listen Live

FUNNY: Dentist Singing His Version of ‘Despacito’

The Eyebrows Kill Me!

By Host Blogs, Humor, Videos

You’ll never hate going to the Dentist again… IF you go to this guy anyway!

Dr. Milad Shadrooh, or better know online as “The Singing Dentist”, is going viral right now with his version of ‘Despacito’  by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

But this isn’t the first time The Singing Dentist has gone viral! He’s also done a cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’…

And it doesn’t end there! He’s done covers of Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Omi, Pharrell Williams! Check them all out as his WEBSITE!

Unfortunately though, if you want an appointment with this guy, you’ll have get on a plane for England!

(Video & Image Courtesy of Singing Dentist/YouTube)

Related posts

Angry Man Releases Cup of 100 Bedbugs at City Hall

Chill Songs for a Sunny Day

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer

WATCH: Emergency Delivery Of Baby Gorilla

Watch: Ed Sheeran Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bro-Bike

Viral Craigslist Ad Seeks “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ”

6 Hit Songs NOT Performed in English

WATCH: Beyonce’s 5 Year Old Daughter Take Center Stage At Her Ballet Recital