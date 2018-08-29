Funny PTA Letter Sent Home With Students! The “Opt Out” Fundraiser Form!
Here... Take my money!
Back to school means a lot of forms coming home in the first few days. One of those forms will be about volunteering/fundraising…
There are two types of parents out there… The one’s who are great at getting involved and those who just don’t want too-for whatever reason…
One Alabama school decided to take a funny approach when asking parents to dish out cash for the school year.
Check it out!
Charlie’s kid’s school just asked for a chunk up front!