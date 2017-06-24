The Wilds Golf Course: 8410 11th Line RR2 Thornton

June 24th, 2017

10:30 am

Furry Friends Charity Golf Tournament

Calling all animal lovers and Golfers!!!! Furry Friends will be holding their first annual Charity Golf Tournament. After a full day of golfing there will be door and raffle prizes along with a four course meal. All proceeds go to Furry Friends (a non for profit animal shelter for cats)

For more information go to our page: https://www.facebook.com/FurryFriendsGolfTournament/