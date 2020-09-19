Listen Live

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” Premieres On Netflix On Friday

"A Raw, Unfiltered Examination Of An Artist In Her Element"

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

Earlier this month, the highlight anticipated documentary about Lady Gaga “Gaga: Five Foot Twopremiered at Tiff. This Friday, Little Monsters every where will have a chance to see it, when the doc is released on Netflix.

It was filmed between the writing stages of her album Joanne and her appearance at the 2017 Super Bowl. We get a glimpse of her creative process, some intimate behind the scenes moments with her family, as well as her struggle with the recent health issues that have plagued her since her diagnosis of Fibromyalgia.

Watch the full trailer below:

