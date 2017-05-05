Game of Thrones getting 4 Spin-offs!

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has signed a new TV production deal to develop four offshoot series from the hit fantasy franchise. Show creators and executive producers are currently preparing to premiere the seventh season of the show in July, and work on the final eighth season will begin later this year, ahead of a planned 2018 release. However, fans have now been given more to look forward to as officials at U.S. network HBO have reached a deal with Martin to “explore different time periods” in the “vast and rich universe” created in his book series A Song of Ice and Fire in four related shows.

Actor-turned-director Dax Shepard’s animated Scooby-Doo movie reboot has been pushed back to 2020.

(Dax is married to Kristen Bell) No reason has been given for the two-year delay, and Shepard, who recently directed and starred in the CHiPs film adaptation for Warner Bros., has yet to comment on the news. Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, who worked on the 2002 live-action version of Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, will serve as producers, alongside Allison Abbate.

Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music’s bad girls.

Speaking to Billboard Magazine in an interview published late on Wednesday, he said “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” Cyrus said. The singer will release her new single “Malibu” on May 11..

It’s a good movie weekend!

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is out!

You can still catch the Smurfs and Boss Baby!