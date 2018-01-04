Listen Live

Game Of Thrones Won’t Return Until 2019

It's Official

By Kool Celebrities

It’s been four long months since Game Of Thrones Season 7 ended. For a while, we all lived in a blissful fantasy that we could expect Season 8 to premiere this year. Today, HBO caused all of our hopes to come crashing down when they announced that we couldn’t expect any new episodes until (ARGH!) 2019.

I mean, we all knew it was coming. But that doesn’t make it hurt any less. To make matters worse, HBO didn’t even announce when in 2019 the new episodes will premiere.  So, hypothetically, we could be almost TWO YEARS away from new GOT. Why, HBO? Whyyyyyyy??????????

 

