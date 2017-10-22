The Creative Economy Department of the City of Barrie presents: Game On!

Join us on Oct 22 from 11-4 at the Mady Centre to have fun, meet other gamers, and check out some great technology.

Retro to new Gen Video games to play on site – Test your skills and compete for the high score!

Vendors will be on site selling video games, artwork, collectables and more!

Learn from local video game developers on what it takes to be in the gaming industry and how you can get involved!

Think you have what it takes to be named the top Mario Kart Champion? Register now to compete in Mario Kart 8 and have a chance at winning the top prize!

Cost of registration is to share the event through social media. To register e-mail events@barrie.ca registration deadline is Oct 20th. Space is limited. Must be 16+ to enter.

**Cosplay is encouraged!**