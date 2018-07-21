Garage Sale

7am – 2pm

First sale ever! 40 years of accumulated goods including old home audio equipment and speakers, small appliances, home decor items, mirrors, home electronics, brand new in-box ceiling fixtures, fluorescent shop lighting, coolers, nearly new beach chairs, table cloths, decorative planters, Belcrest silver tea service, fireplace ash vacuum and much more lots of items unopened new in box! Lots of $1 items and a “free” lot as well. Secluded neighborhood with unlimited parking. Located near the Allandale Golf Club on the Barrie Border off Big Bay Point Road.