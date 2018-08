August 10 – 12

August 10: 4 pm – 7 pm

August 11 & 12: 8 am – 3pm

This is a garage sale at the farm raising money to help feed and house the rescue horses that are brought in from around Ontario. All money raised will go directly to the love of the horses and their needs. Please come see us at 526 concession 17 Lafontaine.

There will be finds of all kinds, many treasures and tasty treats.