8am-1pm

Garage Sale Fundraiser for SickKids. All proceeds will be dontated to the SickKids Get Loud event. (http://www.support.sickkidsfoundation.com/site/TR/Events/GetLoud2018?team_id=6571&pg=team&fr_id=1170)

Lots of kids toys, clothes, children’s books, household items and more!