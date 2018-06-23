Listen Live

Garbage Fire In Orillia Forces Windows Shut Around the Neighbourhood

No Injuries Reported Following James Street Blaze

A garbage fire in Orillia last night made for one smokey neighbourhood.


Orillia Fire were called out to deal with this burn around the dinner hour Friday night, with a fire producing enough smoke that emergency responders were quickly asking residents around the James Street scene to close their windows.


Fire crews contained the blaze before 10:00 and special equipment was brought in to manage the refuse afterwards. No details yet on what started the fire. No injuries reported.

