Garbage Fire In Orillia Forces Windows Shut Around the Neighbourhood

A garbage fire in Orillia last night made for one smokey neighbourhood.

Orillia fie on scene large fire 180 James St please avoid the area All residence west of James st should close windows and spectators avoid standing in the smoke. — Orillia Fire (@OrilliaFire) June 22, 2018



Orillia Fire were called out to deal with this burn around the dinner hour Friday night, with a fire producing enough smoke that emergency responders were quickly asking residents around the James Street scene to close their windows.

ADVISORY: James St and Memorial Ave #Orillia – Thick black smoke in the area. Residents in the area are asked to close their windows and turn off air conditioning for the time being. ^ag pic.twitter.com/Ifrl5D6k6K — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 22, 2018



Fire crews contained the blaze before 10:00 and special equipment was brought in to manage the refuse afterwards. No details yet on what started the fire. No injuries reported.