Garfield Celebrates 40 Years!

It was 40 years ago that Jim Davis introduced the world to Garfield- the oversized, orange tabby cat on June 19th, 1978.

Named after his grandfather, James Garfield Davis (“a rather stern and intimidating person, but he had these really kind eyes – he was a teddy bear”), Garfield is a composite of the dozens of stray cats on Davis’s childhood farm.

Back on 19 June 1978, though, Garfield made his debut in just 41 newspapers, all in the US.

Since then, there was has been comic strips, TV Shows, movies and much more!