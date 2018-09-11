Gas Up On The Go?

We’ve gone from full service to self-serve at gas stations, now there’s a plan to deliver the fill-up directly to your vehicle.

Two guys in Alberta have launched Sure Fuel, allowing you to use a smartphone app to order a fill-up. You place your order, tell them where you’re parked, leave your gas tank unlocked and a truck shows up with your fuel. They will also top up your wiper fluid and check your oil if you like.

The charge is $10 for a one-time fill-up, $40 a month for unlimited service or you can sign up for a year at $480 – plus the cost of the gasoline.

Among the benefits of the service:

Eliminate your least favourite errand while saving precious time

Reduce average commute time by 30-60 minutes per month by bypassing the gas station

Get best to average price on the highest quality fuel in your region

Eliminate underground gas storage and help cut C02 emissions from trips to the gas station

The service could be up and running in Toronto before the year is out.