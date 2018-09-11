Gas Up On The Go?
A fill-up comes to you...for a price
We’ve gone from full service to self-serve at gas stations, now there’s a plan to deliver the fill-up directly to your vehicle.
Two guys in Alberta have launched Sure Fuel, allowing you to use a smartphone app to order a fill-up. You place your order, tell them where you’re parked, leave your gas tank unlocked and a truck shows up with your fuel. They will also top up your wiper fluid and check your oil if you like.
The charge is $10 for a one-time fill-up, $40 a month for unlimited service or you can sign up for a year at $480 – plus the cost of the gasoline.
No more “yellow light” anxiety when your gas tank is on empty
Among the benefits of the service:
- Eliminate your least favourite errand while saving precious time
- Reduce average commute time by 30-60 minutes per month by bypassing the gas station
- Get best to average price on the highest quality fuel in your region
- Eliminate underground gas storage and help cut C02 emissions from trips to the gas station
The service could be up and running in Toronto before the year is out.