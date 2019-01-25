Gender Reveal Lasagna Is Real And Its Here!
See cheese dyed to match your baby’s genitals…
Gender Reveal Parties need to die… and if something were to push you over the edge, this would be it… Gender Reveal Lasagna is real and its here!
A quick-service Italian food chain is now selling a Gender Reveal Lasagna catering package — yummy?
Villa Italian Kitchen is offering up the pasta dish with cheese dyed to correspond with your baking baby’s sex!
Now normally if a cheese it blue or blue-ish- means you probably shouldn’t eat it… So imagine Blue-tinged ricotta!
Now as an Italian and a human- I am horrified! Just in case you’re into this and want to order this for your gender reveal, its about $140 and not only comes with the Lasagna but also garlic rolls and salad! The catering package can feed up to 12 people- provided that many people show up to see cheese dyed to match your baby’s genitals…
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS! If you like Gender Reveals, you’ll really get a kick out of this one!!!! Our #client Villa Italian Kitchen has announced the world’s first-ever Gender Reveal Lasagna, an exciting new “addition” to its mouthwatering catering package! Available now, the Gender Reveal Lasagna Catering Package features one cheese lasagna with a secret pink or blue interior, a tray of Villa Italian Kitchen’s famed garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad for just $139.99. . . . #genderreveal #genderrevealparty #worldsfirst #genderreveallasagna #lasagna #italianfood #pizzeria #creative #PR #PRfirm #PRagency #agencylife #publicrelations #brainstorming #publicrelationsagency #publicrelationslife #PRlife #PRpros #PRteam #media #mediarelations #mediapitching #earnedmedia #mediacoverage #lasagnareveal