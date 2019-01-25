Gender Reveal Parties need to die… and if something were to push you over the edge, this would be it… Gender Reveal Lasagna is real and its here!

A quick-service Italian food chain is now selling a Gender Reveal Lasagna catering package — yummy?

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering up the pasta dish with cheese dyed to correspond with your baking baby’s sex!

Now normally if a cheese it blue or blue-ish- means you probably shouldn’t eat it… So imagine Blue-tinged ricotta!

Now as an Italian and a human- I am horrified! Just in case you’re into this and want to order this for your gender reveal, its about $140 and not only comes with the Lasagna but also garlic rolls and salad! The catering package can feed up to 12 people- provided that many people show up to see cheese dyed to match your baby’s genitals…