Geoffrey Owen’s Shamed For Working As A Cashier

Geoffrey Owen’s who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra’s husband on the Cosby Show says Every job is worthwhile and valuable. Recently a photo of Geoffrey was posted online showing him working at a grocery store in New Jersey.

“There is no job that’s better than another,” he said. “It may pay better, it may have better benefits, it may look better on paper. But it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile.”

Tyler Perry has since offered Owen’s work on his next TV project after learning that he is now a cashier at a grocery store…