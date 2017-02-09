George and Amal are expecting!

George and Amal Clooney are about to be parents. Twice! CBS’s “The Talk” has confirmed that the couple is not only expecting, but expecting twins. The actor, a formerly proud bachelor, famously left the single life behind when he married international and human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014.



Since then, the they’ve been busy not only with their high profile day jobs, but also as co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, a philanthropic foundation for the advancement of justice in courtrooms, communities and classrooms around the world.

It looks like the hardworking couple are going to be even busier once their new family doubles in size!