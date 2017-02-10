George and Amal Clooney are going to be parents!

Amal is pregnant with twins. There have been rumours for the last month or so that Amal was expecting, but yesterday the news was confirmed. His buddy Matt Damon says he feels relieved he can talk about it now. Matt says George told him when Amal was only 8 weeks along! The twins are reportedly due in June!

New Music from Katy Perry!

Chained to the Rhythm is the new track just released by Katy Perry and it ft. Skip Marley…(Skip is the grandson of Bob Marley)The song was written by Katy and Sia and was produced by Max Martin. She will also be performing at the Grammy’s this Sunday Night!

This Sunday February 12th, the Grammy Awards airs. James Corden hosts, while the list of performers has been growing by the day. Most notably, we will see Katy Perry, Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd with Daft Punk. There will also be a special tribute to both Prince and George Michael. Although the organizers have not announced who will be apart of the tribute….Lady gaga and Metallica are said to be performing together…

Movies out this weekend: Both Movies feature masks….

Fifty Shades Darker…



Lego: Batman movie…