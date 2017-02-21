George Can’t wait to be a dad!

He can’t wait! George Clooney has opened up for the first time about expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he said…. The couple are expecting their babies – believed to be a boy and a girl – in June and Clooney said his friends have been very “supportive” of the news, even though they’ve poked fun at him for being an older dad too.

The Boob that tried to sue Ellen failed!

There’s a realtor in Georgia who tried to sue Ellen…Here’s the deal….The realtors name is “TeeTee Pierce”. But “TeeTee” is spelled… A viewer sent a picture of one of her signs to Ellen, and of course she made a joke about it. So Pierce sued her for emotional distress and all that stuff. But a judge just threw out the case, saying, quote, “The letter ‘i’ in the English language can be pronounced in several ways. While Titi chooses to pronounce her name with ‘e’, there is nothing demonstrably false in pronouncing it with ‘I’ as DeGeneres did.”

Angelina finally opens up about her Split from Brad!

In a new interview with BBC World News, where she discussed her new movie First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie opened up about her recent divorce from Brad Pitt…

Here’s what she had to say…..Angelina’s son Maddox, 15 was at the center of an alleged incident while on a plane with his father Brad Pitt. Brad and Angelina shocked the world by announcing their split in September; they were married in 2014.