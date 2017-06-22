George Clooney will ‘pocket at least $233million’ after selling the tequila company he started by ACCIDENT with Cindy Crawford’s husband for $1BILLION.

Diageo PLC, a British distiller of spirits, confirmed on Wednesday it will pay Clooney and his two business partners $700 million initially for the tequila company. An additional $300 million will also be paid depending on the brand’s performance over the next decade.

The Hollywood star started Casamigos on a whim four years ago with Cindy Crawford’s entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber and real estate developer Mike Meldman.

The lucrative deal is expected to close in second half of the year. Both Clooney and Gerber said they are planning to maintain close ties to their brand.