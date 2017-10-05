George Foreman vs Steven Seagal

George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight in Las Vegas…George hung up his boxing gloves and traded them in for oven gloves years ago…

Foreman challenged Seagal on Twitter on Monday. The boxer says there is “no anger” against the actor and he simply wants to fight “just once more.” Why Seagal? According to reports- George feels that Seagal is a real fighter- unlike Jean Claude Van Damme, who’s too big of a star.. George Foreman is now 68 and Steven Seagal is 65…

Perhaps afterwards they can hit the early bird buffet…