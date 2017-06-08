Georgian And Lakehead Officially Team Up

Some more post-secondary options in the region, thanks to a newly inked partnership between Georgian College and Lakehead University. The agreement signed today will allow students to complete a university degree and college credential in only four years. “Our two academic institutions continue to work diligently and creatively – ensuring our partnership grows to meet the need for degree-level education in our communities,” said Georgian College President and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes. “With the Lakehead campus in Orillia and Georgian’s main campus in Barrie, we are proud to serve students and employers with innovative, collaborative programs for today’s economy.” The combined academic and applied learning will start this September.

Photo: From left, are Lakehead Board of Governors Chair David Tamblyn; Lakehead President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Brian Stevenson; Georgian President and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes; Georgian Board of Governors Chair Tom McBride.