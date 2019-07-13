Each year, from the third week in July through to the end of September, two volunteers who love gardens and gardening are on a mission. They visit an average 150 – 200 locations to find just the right mix of garden treasures for you to enjoy the following year. With the purchase of a Georgian Bay Garden Tour ticket for $25.00, you too will enjoy the fruits of that search.

In 2019 we will celebrate 25 years of garden tours in the southern Georgian Bay region. There will be 25 gardens including 2 farms to visit. We feature real gardens created by their owners with an occasional professionally landscaped property design. From urban to rural, tiny spaces to acreage and sustainable organic farming, there is something to peak everyone’s interests. Visit us at www.georgianbaygardentour.ca

All ticket proceeds benefit local charities and we have partnered with Hospice Huronia who is celebrating 25 years of service in the community as well. To learn more about this wonderful organization please visit http://www.hospicehuronia.ca