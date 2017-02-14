Georgian College #1 For International Students

Georgian College is number one in Canada and sixth around the world in a worldwide satisfaction survey of international students. The survey examined 182 institutions in 17 countries covering such things as arrival experience, learning, living and support. Gabriele Dibenedetto, an Italian citizen who is studying computer programming at the Barrie Campus, said Georgian is truly a place he can call home. “I have learned many things during my stay at Georgian; not just academically, but also things that I’m sure will help me in life. I learned the value of volunteering and work, which ultimately made me a better person. It has been a very edifying experience and I hope current and future Georgian students will experience the same.” More than 700 Georgian students responded to the online survey.