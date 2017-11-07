Georgian College Extends Fall Semester Following Job Action

Georgian College has extended the semester to compensate for faculty job action. The college sent home letters with students, detailing how the Fall semester will be extended into the week of December 18th, while it could run into January should job action continue. Take a look at the full letter sent to students below:

“Dear students,

I, like you, am very disappointed to learn renewed negotiations to end the faculty strike have not been successful. As a result, the colleges have asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to arrange a vote by faculty on a new offer. We will keep you up to date at GeorgianCollege.ca/facultybargaining but at this point, we do not know when the strike will end.

Our academic teams have been working on completion plans for your return to class. We have tried to do this without extending the semester. However, as the strike enters its fourth week, we now know a semester extension will be required. Our focus is to give students the opportunity to complete the semester and academic year, without compromising quality or creating unreasonable workloads for students.

The fall semester will be extended into the week of Dec. 18 to 22. Should the strike continue for a longer period of time, it is possible the semester could be extended into January. All campuses will be closed and there will be no academic activity such as classes, tests or exams from Saturday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. You are encouraged not to make travel or other plans outside this closure period.

For those who have made travel plans prior to today, Nov. 6, and require academic accommodation, we will work with you on a case-by-case basis. The college cannot commit to accommodating travel plans made after Nov. 6.

After the return to work, you will have the opportunity to present documentation that confirms your booking date to your dean or associate dean and they will ensure academic accommodations are arranged.

Completing the semester may also require evening and weekend classes in some programs. Again, we will work with students to accommodate work, family and other commitments. We recognize students will require parking, lockers and other arrangements for the extended semester. We are working now to ensure these can be available, at no additional cost to students.

Unfortunately, until the strike ends, we will not have full details on how the semester may need to be restructured program by program. There is a possibility the winter semester may need to be altered should the strike continue. This could include a later start in January or a change or removal of the winter study week, but again this depends on the length of the strike. We would advise that you not make travel plans for the winter study week at this time. As soon as details are available, we will inform you as quickly as possible.

I would like to thank all students for your patience and understanding during this work stoppage. We all hope for a resolution that will end the strike and bring you and your faculty back to the classroom.

Please continue to check GeorgianCollege.ca/facultybargaining for updates and relevant information when classes resume.

Kind regards,

Maryann Fifield

Vice President, Academic”