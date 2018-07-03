Listen Live

Georgian College gets a boost for manufacturing students

A donation of $40,000 US From President Dan Ferko of Sirco Machinery Company Limited

A donation to help the future of the manufacturing workforce. Georgian College received a donation of $40,000 US ($52,569.80 CAD) From President Dan Ferko of Sirco Machinery Company Limited. In a release the funds go toward the Gene Haas Scholarship for students in the Mechanical Technician – Precision Skills program who achieve an average of 75% or higher in their third semester. Since 2014, the Gene Haas Foundation has generously donated over $134,000 and over 100 students have benefited from the scholarship. This year 32 students each received $1717 in awards and scholarships courtesy of the foundation.

