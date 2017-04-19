Georgian College Number One In After-Grad Employment

Some good news for Georgian college grads, or soon to bes. Says here the college is number one in graduate employment among all Ontario colleges. Over 87% of Georgian grads found work within six months of graduation, beating out the provincial average of 83, according to the Ministry of Training, Colleges, and Universities. “We are extremely gratified to be recognized as the top Ontario college for graduate employment,” said Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “Our faculty, staff and community partners all work hard to make sure that our graduates leave Georgian with networks, skills, work experience and strong resumés that give them an unrivalled advantage in launching their careers. In today’s competitive job market, the most important thing we do is prepare graduates for a meaningful career.”