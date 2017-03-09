Georgian College Picks Location For Downtown Barrie Campus

Georigan College has narrowed in on a location for its downtown Barrie campus. The 17,000 square foot facility at 56 Bayfield St. will house the college’s arts programs as of September, so long as the sale gets the thumbs up from the province and the City of Barrie. “I’m excited to see this project moving forward,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says. “Bringing postsecondary education downtown has been a key piece of our strategy for many years and this will be a boost for downtown businesses. Both the City and Georgian will benefit from this downtown location. Most importantly, it will provide an exciting new facility and a creative environment for Georgian’s talented students.” The address is the same as the downtown bar The Ranch, but the college tells us the college will be sharing the area; the campus, while at a Bayfield St. address, will front Ross St. and will house about 250 students studying Photography, Video, and Graphic Design-related courses.