Gerry Marshall Trading Mayor/Warden Gig For Wasaga CAO

Gerry Marshall is moving on.

The Town of Penetanguishene today says it has received a written resignation letter from Gerry Marshall, stepping down from his post as the town’s Mayor. Marshall has taken on a job as interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Wasaga Beach after eight years as Penetanguishene’s Mayor.

Marshall also served as Warden to the County of Simcoe, and in giving up his position as Mayor, he also cedes his role as Warden. All members of County Council (including the Warden, or Head of Council) are appointed among the Mayors or Deputy Mayors of Simcoe County’s sixteen member municipalities.

While Penetanguishene’s Deputy Mayor, Anita Dubeau, will assume mayoral duties until the municipal election, Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall will look after things at the County level.

Both the Town of Penetanguishene and County of Simcoe issued statements thanking Marshall for his service and wishing him well in his new role.

Marshall’s name will remain on the municipal election ballot, the deadline to withdraw having long since passed.