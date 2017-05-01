Get Loud For Canadian Mental Health Awareness Week

Get Loud…that’s the theme for Mental Health Awareness Week in Canada, here’s why…

Liz Grummet at the Canadian Mental health Association office in Barrie is hoping you’ll share your experiences with others on Twitter this week using #GetLoud, maybe drop a note to your MP and MPP about the lack of funding for mental health treatment. Grummet says it’s okay to talk about mental health issues; it’s okay to be not okay. And there is help available by calling 705-726-5033 between 9am and 5pm weekdays or the 24-hour crisis line at 728-5044. More on Mental Health Awareness Week in our interview (below) with Liz Grummet and Lynne Raimondi and online at starttalking.ca or CMHAstarttalking.ca.