‘Get Out’ Nominated For A Golden Globe

The scary movie “Get Out” which was released last February is nominated for a Golden Globe is the Comedy category? The news came out the other day that Jordan Peele’s horror flick was nominated, but if you’ve seen the movie (and a lot did as is grossed $33.5 million in its first weekend of opening) this is NOT a comedy.

The movie is about Systematic Racism, Interracial relationships, Black Horror movie stereotypes and white privilege. And without spoiling the plot- its disturbing and there is murder. NOT a comedy.

The director, Jordan Peele took to Twitter to say “Get Out” is a documentary, but the company that produced the movie entered the movie in the comedy category to increase its chances of winning.

The drama category, where the movie belongs is stacked with huge names like ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Call me By your Name’

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes are set to be unveiled December 11, with the awards ceremony January 7 live on NBC.