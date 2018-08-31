Get Paid To Eat Avocados

There are research teams at a few universities in the States that want to pay you to eat an Avocado every day. They will pay you $300 to do it also.

Researchers are trying to determine if eating a whole Avocado will help you lose weight as the fruit is high in monounsaturated fats which have been linked to a reduction in cholesterol and a lowered risk of cancer and heart disease.

The project requires that you are 25 or older, and are willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period.

Metro