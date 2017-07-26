Get your résumé ready: Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring

The royal family is seeking a new senior communications officer for The Households of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Harry of Wales.

While the job will focus on creating and implementing communications plans for their Royal Foundation, which is described on its website as “the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities,” responsibilities also include holding media briefings and doing research for “special projects.”

Qualified applicants should have experience in marketing, media or PR, according to the LinkedIn job posting (charity experience is ideal). They should also be able to “handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.”

