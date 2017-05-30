Gettin’ Warmer. Maybe Too Warm

The world’s cities may be 8 degrees (celsius) warmer by the year 2100. The Institute for Environmental Studies in The Netherlands says five of those degrees would be attributed to global warming, the other three the result of parks, dams and lakes being replaced by heat conducting concrete and asphalt. Researchers say such a spike in temperature could have dire consequences for the health of city dwellers while putting pressure on already strained natural resources such as water. Click here for more on this story.