Getting Married? Have a Fairy-Tale Disney Wedding
There are 3 primary wedding packages to choose...
Your dream wedding in Florida at Walt Disney World can come in a variety of different ways, each more magical than the next…
MEMORIES WEDDING
- Minimum $3,500 (US Dollars) – Least expensive Disney, Florida wedding option
Some of the pkg includes: Ceremony with on-site wedding coordinator, up to 4 guests, limo ride and 1-hour of photo coverage
ESCAPE PACKAGE
- At a minimum of $7,000 (US Dollars)
Some of the package includes: Up to 18 guests, violinist, wedding coordinator, limo service, photos and a 2-tier wedding cake
WISHES PACKAGE
- Available for a minimum of $12,000 (US)
This top option allows you to invite the most guests with both a reception and meal provided. Plus, the opportunity to choose your venue: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, or Animal Kingdom
