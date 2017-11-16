Getting Married? Have a Fairy-Tale Disney Wedding

Your dream wedding in Florida at Walt Disney World can come in a variety of different ways, each more magical than the next…

MEMORIES WEDDING

Minimum $3,500 (US Dollars) – Least expensive Disney, Florida wedding option

Some of the pkg includes: Ceremony with on-site wedding coordinator, up to 4 guests, limo ride and 1-hour of photo coverage

ESCAPE PACKAGE

At a minimum of $7,000 (US Dollars)

Some of the package includes: Up to 18 guests, violinist, wedding coordinator, limo service, photos and a 2-tier wedding cake

WISHES PACKAGE

Available for a minimum of $12,000 (US)

This top option allows you to invite the most guests with both a reception and meal provided. Plus, the opportunity to choose your venue: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, or Animal Kingdom

