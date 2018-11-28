Giant Cow Named “Knickers” Is So Big- That He Can’t Be Slaughtered!

“Knickers” the cow is 6’4 and weighs more than 3,000 pounds!

The cow is seven years old and famers say that he is just too big to pass through a processing facility. His owners that they would make a killing (no pun intended) on Knickers at an auction last month, however; those looking to purchase cattle said that there is no way the cow would fit during processing…

Knickers the cow is more than double the weight of an average cow of his breed!

His owner says they have 20,000 other cows and are happy to let Knickers just hang out with the other cattle who seem to be attracted to him…

According to Guinness World Records, the biggest living steer is more than 6’7 inches tall when measured in Rome in 2010!

More