Giant Floaties Are All The Rage!

Giant pool floats are the cool new thing for your pool or at the lake!

It appears that the need to float anything in water is our new obsession. From the Kim K bum float last year to the giant sanitary towel!

Floats are super fun when you’re 5, but when you’re an adult- most of them are too small….

Problem solved!

The floats come with cup holders – one for each person – and the flamingo and peacock versions even have built-in coolers, to keep your bevvies fresh.

Each float costs $149.98 which is actually pretty good value if you split that cost between your pals, Sadly, the inflatable masterpieces are only currently available at Sam’s Club in the US and there isn’t an option for international shipping.

Having said that, here are a few options to make your pool cool this summer!

