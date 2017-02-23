Giant Mac N’ Cheese Cheeto Donuts Are Real, And They Are Spectacular

Pinch yourself, people, this is no dream. We’re talking crunchy, creamy, and steamy. For all the cheese lovers out there this is a revolution. The world is changing, you’ll no longer be judged for the crunch in your bag, Cheeto dust on your fingertips or the amount of cheddar in your pocket.

This giant mac n’ cheese donut is exactly what the world has been waiting for.

The mac n’ cheese Cheetos donut is headed straight for the hips of the cheese-loving community. Would you dare to take a bite? The stars of a new episode of “JP Cooks Weird Stuff” shared by Youtube account HellthyJunkFood decided to show the world the process of creating a mac n’ cheese Cheeto donut.

Hopefully, Tim Hortons will open up their hearts to the idea of a mac n’ cheese donut on the menu. Until then we’ll have to take matters into our own hands. Check out a full recipe below!

1 Bag Of Cheetos

1 Box Mac n’ Cheese

2 Eggs

Whip up some Kraft mac n’ cheese real quick and grab yourself a few bowls. Use the bowl to form your mac n’ cheese into a loop or a ring and freeze them three-to-four hours. Beat two eggs in a bowl and dip the frozen mac n’ cheese rings, then dip them into a bowl of crushed Cheetos. Repeat the process twice and deep fry at the lowest setting on your fryer.

Totally worth the 8,950 calories. Please try this at home and let us know how it turns out!