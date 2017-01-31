Listen Live

Gilda’s Club Benefiting From Sesquicentennial Grant Money

Ontario150 Grant Program Helping Gilda's, Three Others, With Improvements

By News

While we are celebrating Canada’s birthday, it’s Gilda’s Club receiving a gift. Technically, a grant. Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport, Eleanor McMahon was at Gilda’s this afternoon to announce the organization is one of four in town to receive grant money from the Ontario 150 Community Capital Program. Gilda’s Club of Simcoe Muskoka will receive $24,000 to address a few infrastructure issues in the facility. The City of Barrie also got some grant money from this program to install a basketball court at Centennial Park, while the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie, and the MacLaren Art Centre will benefit from the grant too.

