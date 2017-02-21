Gilda’s Club Takes Edge Off Winter With Comedy Beachfest

It’s said laughter is the best medicine, and the laughs will be plenty this Friday Night (February 24) at Gilda’s Club iRally For Cancer Comedy Beachfest at Ferndale Banquet Hall. Local comics Andrea Murray and KJ Preston will be there with headliner Carla Collins and others. Preston has a vested interest in the event…

For more information on the dinner and laughs, listen to our interview below with KJ Preston and Anne Naumyk from Gilda’s Club, or call 705-726-5199 ext 228.

photo: 107.5 Kool FM