Gilda’s Week. Connect. Educate. Donate.

Here is a list of businesses within Barrie, and the surrounding area who are involved in fundraising in support of GILDA’S WEEK:

Beauty:



Hair Prosthesis Centre – Barrie

The caring staff at Hair Prosthesis Centre is here to help with private rooms available and a wide selection of human hair on site the team is prepared to make your experience an easy one. During Gilda’s week Hair Prosthesis Centre will donate $100 from the purchase of any human hair wig. Please call to schedule an appointment at 705-722-3849

Natural Balance Day Spa

From November 27th to December 3rd Natural Balance Day Spa will be accepting donations. For every $10.00 a client donates to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, Natural Balance Day Spa will give them a $15.00 gift certificate. So call 705-716-4852 now to book your appointment with Natural Balance Day Spa and donate to Gilda’s Club so that no one faces cancer alone. ™

Renu U Aesthetics

From November 27th to December 3rd Renu U Aesthetics will be accepting donations. For every $5.00 a client donates to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, Renu U Aesthetics will give them a $10.00 gift certificate. So call 705-725-8558 now to book your appointment

Wig Boutique Barrie

Wig Boutique Barrie understands that purchasing a Wig is a personal decision, and has many styles on site at their Boutique for you to choose from. During Gilda’s Week Wig Boutique Barrie will donate $20 from the purchase of any wig. Wig Boutique Barrie is located at 215 Mapleview Dr., E Unit #1 in Barrie.

Restaurants:



Foxes Bakery & Deli

Join us for BAGEL DAY at Foxes Bakery & Deli on Friday Dec., 1st. For every dozen bagels sold Foxes Bakery & Deli will donate $1.00 to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. See you on Bagel Day!!

Domino’s Pizza

Make Wednesday, November 29th “Raise the Dough Night for Gilda’s Club” at your home, school or office! Domino’s Pizza has created the “Gilda’s Club Special”, which consists of two medium, two topping pizzas, and an order of cheesy bread for only $19.99+tx. For every special purchased, Domino’s Pizza will be donating $5 to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka.

Services:



Barrie Trim & Moulding Inc.

From October 31st till December 31, 2017, Barrie Trim & Moulding Inc. will be donating all proceeds from their “Firewood Sales” to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. They have lots of “cut-off” wood that is great for firewood being sold in their showroom for $5.00 per bag. Stop by on your way to cottage or when planning a bonfire with friends! For more details contact Barrie Trim & Moulding Inc. at 705.739.2200 or visit their website at www.barrietrim.com

Jiffy Lube

Needing an oil change done on your vehicle? Go visit the friendly staff at Jiffy Lube located at 477 Grove Street East, Barrie, ON in the East Grove Plaza / corner of Johnson St. and Grove St. East. For every oil change done from November 27th to December 3rd Jiffy Lube will donate $1.00 to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. For more details call 705.719.1021

Naturally You

During Gilda’s Week Naturally You will be offering 10% off of regular priced items such as their intelligently designed active wear, lounge wear, lingerie and swimwear with the proceeds going to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Naturally You helps women feel and look great after breast cancer and provides flattering clothes with great support for ALL women. For more details visit their website at www.naturallyyou.ca or call 705-719-4515.

Northern Protocol Inc.

Is your Mac or PC in need of some repairs? Take your computer to Northern Protocol Inc. on 210-331 Bayfield Street, Barrie. From November 27th to December 3rd Northern Protocol Inc. will donate $10.00 from every repair invoice to Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Call 705-739-2FIX (349) today and have their friendly, award-winning team of computer experts make your computer problems disappear. They fix it or it’s free.

And so much more……

If you’re a business interested in becoming involved with Gilda’s Club or you would like to support through organizing your community event, please contact;

Anne Naumyk at 705-726-5199 or email anne@gildasclubsm.org