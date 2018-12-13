Gilmore Girls Fans: You Can Now Lunch At Lorelai Gilmore’s House

Warner Bros are giving you a chance to have lunch on the set of Gilmore Girls. Guests will enjoy lunch and recreated scenes from your favourite mother-daughter show, with original props and costumes all around. You can take a trip to Stars Hollow via Burbank, California between December 22nd thru January 6th!

After you’ve stuffed yourself, you can walk it off with a trip to the famous Stars Hallow Gazebo for ample photo ops.

Here’s how to book it