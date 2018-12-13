Listen Live

Gilmore Girls Fans: You Can Now Lunch At Lorelai Gilmore’s House

Its all about the experience!

By Dirt/Divas

Warner Bros are giving you a chance to have lunch on the set  of Gilmore Girls.  Guests will enjoy lunch and recreated scenes from your favourite mother-daughter show, with original props and costumes all around.  You can take a trip to Stars Hollow via Burbank, California between December 22nd thru January 6th!

After you’ve stuffed yourself, you can walk it off with a trip to the famous Stars Hallow Gazebo for ample photo ops.

Here’s how to book it

Related posts

Ian Ziering Is Set To Play Swamp Thing!

Avril Lavigne Has Announced A New Album And A New Song!

Lily, Returns To Sesame Street To Help Teach Children About Homelessness