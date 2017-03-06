‘Gilmore Girls’ Reboot 2 Could Happen!

The Gilmore girls could be returning for yet ANOTHER reboot!!!

(As they should with that cliffhanger they left us on!)

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the Press Association they are in the very early talks with ‘Gilmore Girls’ creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about bringing the show back once again.

About the first reboot released last November, ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, Sarandos said;

“The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

So here’s hoping!

The original hit TV show, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the fast-talking, ranting, junk-food-eating mother-daughter combo, ran from 2000 to 2007.

(Video & Image Courtesy of: Netflix US & Canada)