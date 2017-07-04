Listen Live

Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

City Revising Transportation Industry By-Law To Include Ride Sharing

By News

Barrie wants to hear from you if you’ve used a car service of some kind lately. The city is revising its transportation by-laws and needs input from residents on experiences had in cabs and ride sharing vehicles (like Uber or Lyft) of late, and you can give them that input through this link. The Transportation Industry By-Law first came into effect in 2007, with language specific to taxicabs. The revised by-law will take into account such services as Drivers-for-Hire and ride sharing apps.

Related posts

Collingwood Transitional Housing Program Gets Financial Boost

Witnesses Stepped in After Reports of Assault in Oro Medonte

Combating Mosquitoes In Barrie and Across Simcoe

Toddler With Children’s Aid After Dad Went Out Drinking On Canada Day

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

UPDATE: Barrie Police Investigating Suspicious Death

UPDATE: OPP Looking For Missing Man Swept Away In Green River

Two Men Pulled From Lake Simcoe After Fatal Drowning

Canada Day (July 1) – What’s Open and Closed, Celebrations, Fireworks